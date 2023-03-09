Washington ranks #10 among the most expensive states to own a car, survey says

Washington has the fourth-highest price of gas in the U.S., which is about $4.21 per gallon, a survey by Forbes Advisor says.

WASHINGTON — A survey shows car ownership in Washington state poses a greater financial burden for drivers due to the high cost of gas, repairs and car insurance.

A survey by Forbes Advisor says Washington ranked tenth among the most expensive states in the U.S. to own a car. The survey analyzed gas prices, car repair costs, car insurance rates and monthly auto loan payments for all 50 states in the U.S. to determine which are the most expensive states in the U.S. to own a car.

Forbes Advisor found Washington state has the fourth-highest price of gas in the nation at about $4.21 per gallon. The annual cost of car insurance in Washington state is about $1,341, and the average cost of a check engine light-related repair can reach up to $392.46.

Other states in the U.S. where owning a car could be expensive include California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida and Alaska. States where it's cheaper to own a car are Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maine and New Hampshire.

Forbes Advisor advises car owners to follow the following tips to help reduce the cost of car ownership:

Reduce gas usage

Research car insurance costs before buying a vehicle

Do regular vehicle maintenance

Review your car insurance coverage

Compare car insurance quotes

Consider increasing your car insurance deductible

