How Russia's invasion of Ukraine could impact Washington

Gas price increases and trade disruptions are expected to stem from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Washington's congressional delegation.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington's congressional delegation said there will be immediate impacts and potential long-range local changes as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Here at home, this will affect us because we're basically not going to be able to travel and have shipping move through certain routes, and that will affect the price of things here at home," said Washington Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-Tacoma).

In addition to the expected bump in gas prices, trade is likely also going to be disrupted, especially with punitive economic sanctions levied against Russia. U.S. and Washington State Commerce records show that Washington's seafood producers are the biggest exporter to Ukraine at $64 million in 2021.

"It is oil, it's metals, it's other daily items, food that we depend on," noted Strickland. "But I think, you know, long term, it is incredibly important for us to understand that we have to defend democracy, we have to make sure that people around the world are being treated with respect and dignity."

The same data shows Washington state exported $204 million worth of transportation equipment in the same calendar cycle and $49 million in computer and electronic products. Russia also accounts for roughly $1.5 billion in oil, gas, fish and marine products to Washington state.

Strickland is one of three Washington congress members who sit on the House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Smith (D-Bellevue), who suggested the sanctions imposed by President Joe Biden on Thursday were only a start.

"I think they are, you know, they are substantial,” said Smith. “They're unprecedented in terms of what we would impose going after the financial system, going after the individual financiers, is definitely going to bring pain to Russia. But on its own, that isn't enough. There are several other steps that I think are important.”

When asked if he believes there was any possibility of U.S. troops being sent to the region, Smith said, "We are not going to send our troops in to fight in Ukraine, we've made that perfectly clear. Look, we want to avoid a war with Russia. But I will tell you that the best way to avoid a war with Russia is to shore up our NATO allies in the region so that Putin doesn't think for one second that he can successfully attack them. If we stand back and let him think that he could go into Poland or any of the Baltic states, for instance, those are NATO countries, and we have a treaty obligation to defend them if he does."