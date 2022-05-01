Schools closed due to heavy snow in Washington, Idaho

Dozens of school districts in Eastern Washington and North Idaho have announced school closings and delays because of heavy snow on Thursday.

The storm, which started dumping snow overnight, is expected to bring more than half of foot of new snow or more to most areas, including Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

With so much snow, roads are difficult in many areas, leading districts to make the decision to cancel or delay school.

Here is a list of the school changes for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Closed

Cheney Public Schools

Ephrata School District

Freeman School District

Genesee School District

Kellogg School District

Kootenai Joint School District

Lake Pend Oreille School District

Liberty School District

Medical Lake School District

Moscow Charter School

Moscow School District

Moses Lake School District

Okanogan School District

Omak School District

Plummer-Worley School District

Royal School District

Sprague-Lamont School District

Delayed

Colfax School District - 2 hours late

Colville School District - 2 hours late

Cusick School District - 2 hours late

Davenport School District - 2 hours late

Deer Park School District - 2 hours late

Evergreen School District - 2 hours late

Garfield-Palouse School District - 2 hours late

Grand Coulee School District - 2 hours late

Kettle Falls School District - 2 hours late

Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 hours late

Soap Lake School District - 2 hours late

St. Matthew Lutheran - 2 hours late

West Valley School District - 2 hours late, No AM classes at Dishman HS

School Changes

St. John-Endicott School District - Online learning

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Central Washington, Spokane, Coeur D’Alene and areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane. Northern Washington and far North Idaho could push six to ten inches of snow, with the Silver Valley potentially gaining upwards of 12-14 inches at the top end of forecast snow totals.