Schools closed due to heavy snow in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across Eastern Washington and Idaho are closed or delayed on Thursday because of heavy snow.
The storm, which started dumping snow overnight, is expected to bring more than half of foot of new snow or more to most areas, including Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
With so much snow, roads are difficult in many areas, leading districts to make the decision to cancel or delay school.
Here is a list of the school changes for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Closed
- Cheney Public Schools
- Ephrata School District
- Freeman School District
- Genesee School District
- Kellogg School District
- Kootenai Joint School District
- Lake Pend Oreille School District
- Liberty School District
- Medical Lake School District
- Moscow Charter School
- Moscow School District
- Moses Lake School District
- Okanogan School District
- Omak School District
- Plummer-Worley School District
- Royal School District
- Sprague-Lamont School District
Delayed
- Colfax School District - 2 hours late
- Colville School District - 2 hours late
- Cusick School District - 2 hours late
- Davenport School District - 2 hours late
- Deer Park School District - 2 hours late
- Evergreen School District - 2 hours late
- Garfield-Palouse School District - 2 hours late
- Grand Coulee School District - 2 hours late
- Kettle Falls School District - 2 hours late
- Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 hours late
- Soap Lake School District - 2 hours late
- St. Matthew Lutheran - 2 hours late
- West Valley School District - 2 hours late, No AM classes at Dishman HS
School Changes
- St. John-Endicott School District - Online learning
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Central Washington, Spokane, Coeur D’Alene and areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane. Northern Washington and far North Idaho could push six to ten inches of snow, with the Silver Valley potentially gaining upwards of 12-14 inches at the top end of forecast snow totals.
Areas south of Interstate 90 may see the snow switch to a rain and snow mix by Thursday afternoon as the warm front advances into the region. The Tri-Cities are only expected to gain one to two inches of snow before a switchover to rainfall. In northern Washington and the higher elevations of the mountains, however, it's an all-snow storm.