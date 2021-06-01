Washington fitness centers set to phase back in

Indoor recreation and fitness establishments are set to return under the new road to recovery plan in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in two months, working out at a local gym feels like it could soon be a possibility.

Training facilities were one of several businesses impacted by protocols in mid-November. They were to immediately stop any form of indoor exercise.

“We’re hanging in there as a business and a facility,” said Jared Tikker with the Warehouse Athletic Facility.

“We’re more worried about our client base and how they are doing, and how they are handling the lack of activity,” he continued.

The Warehouse is a popular athletic facility off of North Hamilton St.

For a brief moment - They were operating with no problems during the pandemic. Gyms had reopened and their clients returned with different rules in place.

“We adapted to a number of things. Obviously our cleaning protocols and things like that, but we also staggered out schedules so there were buffers in between people to manage traffic flows.”

Governor Inslee's announcement lays out the next steps for a phased-in return.

Phase one:

Low-risk sports can return indoors. Gymnastics, dance, and other non-contact sports

Groups will be limited to no more than five athletes at a time

Outdoor sports permitted

A large portion of the Warehouse circulates around basketball.

“I don’t see right now, from what I’m reading, a path for the higher risk sports to come back,” explained Tikker.

Phase two:

Low and moderate risk sports permitted

No tournaments

Outdoor sports allowed a maximum of 200 spectators

Spokane will officially be in phase one beginning next week.