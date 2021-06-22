Inslee expected to announce 'short-term' eviction moratorium extension Thursday

The eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30, but Gov. Jay Inslee said the state needs time for rental services to catch-up.

EVERETT, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee's Office said Tuesday the governor intends to announce a short-term extension of the state's eviction moratorium.

"We think we need a bridge because the legislature financed a way to help tenants and landlords, but it won't be in effect for some period of time," Inslee said at a COVID-19 vaccine event Tuesday.

Right now, the eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30. Details about the governor's plan are expected Thursday. Housing advocates hope to see a three-month extension.

"We're not running out of money, we're not running out of people to do this type of work... we're on the right track, all we need is a little more time," said Galina Volchkova, a Housing director with Volunteers of American Western Washington, which is contracted to help provide rental assistance for households in Snohomish County.

Since April, Volchkova has been filing paperwork and helping distribute $19 million in rental assistance to roughly 2,000 households in Snohomish County.

She said payments are averaging $8,000 per household and applications can take up to five weeks to process.

"It's about each case, there's someone behind each case. What we see are tragic stories a lot," said Volchkova.

Volunteers of America Western Washington still has 7,000 applications to process and at least $30 million in assistance to distribute, which is why Volchkova said she's encouraged by news of an extension.

"Everybody's waiting for that announcement," said Volchkova.

Volchkova said Volunteers of America is hiring additional staff and working extra hours to make the most of whatever time is granted in order to keep people housed.