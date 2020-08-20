Washington celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote

Eleven years before history was made in 1920, a train traveling through Washington was breaking barriers and serving as one of the pioneers of a movement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — August marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified in the United States. It gave many women across the country the right to vote and Washington played a major role in the Women's suffrage movement.

To honor that history, the Washington State Historical Society will host a virtual series celebrating the centennial.

“I think sometimes today we take it for granted that it happened,” said Linda Strong with the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC). “We just have to remember it’s important for us to use our rights to vote so that we are not only honoring people but that it took a lot of work for that to happen.”

In 1909, a national convention on Women’s suffrage and the right to vote was taking place in Seattle.

Hundreds of women were going to be in attendance and traveling across the state while making stops was an opportunity to drum up even more support.

“Spokane was the first city in the state to have them stop and they went to 8 different cities throughout the state,” Strong said.

The following year, in 1910, Washington women permanently won the right to vote. They were ahead of their time, but even the 19th Amendment didn’t grant everyone in the country equal rights at the polling booth.

There was still work to be done because women of color still faced acts of suppression.

“What we know is that Black women did not secure that right for another 45 years with the Voting Rights Act,” said Regina Malveaux, CEO of Spokane's YWCA.

The YWCA was one of the organizations that continued the push for Women’s Suffrage.

Now, in the year 2020, they do much of the same work to help including the “YWomenVote2020” program that helps women get registered along with educating them on the importance of using their rights.

“Our work is really just providing that education and empowering folks to understand that their voice does really make a difference, said Malveaux. “Not just in the broader community, but really in how those issues can impact their own lives.”