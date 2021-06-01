Washington BOH set to outline next steps after preliminary investigation into SRHD's Amelia Clark

The Washington State BOH meeting agenda for Wednesday lists a decision and next steps following the preliminary investigation into SRHD Administrator Amelia Clark.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a preliminary investigation concluded that the Spokane Regional Health District's Administrator Amelia Clark may have violated state law when she ousted the county's former health officer, the Washington State Board of Health could decide next steps on Wednesday.

Clark initially fired Dr. Bob Lutz on Oct. 29, 2020. This happened before a public meeting took place. The Spokane County Board of Health then voted 8-4 in favor of terminating Dr. Lutz at a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5. Dr. Lutz currently serves on the state Board of Health.

Shortly after Dr. Lutz's termination, the Washington State Board of Health (WSBOH) voted unanimously to approve the preliminary investigation into Clark's actions regarding the firing.

The investigation was conducted by law firm Ogden Murphy Wallace, which was hired by the state board to look into the controversy further and determine whether laws were violated. Investigators reviewed public statements, press releases, press conferences, emails, and texts, and interviewed several key people.

The final recommendations section of the report concludes by saying:

"These facts support a preliminary finding that Ms. Clark removed Dr. Lutz as the Local Health Officer. Further, since Dr. Lutz was not given notice and an opportunity to be heard before the SRHD Board prior to his removal, the facts support a preliminary finding that Ms. Clark refused or neglected to obey or enforce RCW 70.05.050’s requirement that “the local health officer shall not be removed until after notice is given, and an opportunity for a hearing before the board or official responsible for his or her appointment under this section as to the reason for his or her removal.”

The Washington State Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Agenda items include a presentation of the preliminary investigation; a decision and next steps following the investigation, along with possible action; and a review and discussion of board policy in responding to complaints against a local health officer or administrative officer, along with possible action.

Clark has claimed that Lutz was not fully terminated as health officer on Oct. 29, 2020, but rather placed on administrative leave pending his possible resignation or a board hearing to review her recommendation that he be fired.

Lutz was paid through Nov. 5, the day of his formal firing by the board, the investigation found. However, SRHD's Human Resources Director Lydia Winters told investigators Clark made the decision to place Lutz on administrative leave retroactively, several days after the initial meeting.