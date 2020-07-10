Walz activates MN National Guard after Derek Chauvin posts bond

One hundred soldiers are being mobilized along with 100 State Patrol officers and 75 conservation officers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Wednesday after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted bond to be released from jail.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said.

Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer John Elder also released a statement regarding the possible protests following Chauvin’s release:

"We are aware of current and future possible flashpoints that present challenges on both a local and national level. We are, and will, continue to work with our law enforcement partners, locally, regionally and federally in order to properly respond to situations as they unfold. "

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after bystander video showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.

Trials for all four former officers are scheduled to begin in March 2021.