Wallace locals excited to get a new bank

After U.S. Bank closed their only branch in Wallace in late January, Mountain West Bank announced they're opening up a new branch in the historic town.

WALLACE, Idaho — The town of Wallace will no longer be a town without a bank.

Mountain West Bank announced earlier this month they’re opening a new branch in the historic town.

It’ll be located the historic First National Bank of Wallace building on the corner of Bank Street and Sixth Street in downtown Wallace.

The announcement came just weeks after U.S. Bank closed its branch in January.

When locals first heard about the closure back in the fall, many were left scrambling.

Brenda Johnson, the 2022 Board President for the Wallace Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of Johnson’s Gems in Wallace, remembered thinking, “Oh my gosh, what are we going to do on those days when we have events and we don't have enough cash? What do we do when we need change? How much change am I going to have to keep on hand in order to maintain my business without a bank available?”

The same goes for Cogs Gastropub owner Stu Strother.

“It's very challenging. It means you have to drive to a nearby town or you have to bank by mail or electronically and some transactions you'd really prefer to be face to face,” he said.

Scott Anderson is the president and CEO of the Coeur d'Alene-based Mountain West Bank. He said the move to open up a branch in Wallace makes sense.

“I think what we bring to the table as a community bank compliments the growth and the things that go on there economically.”



Strother, whose business is directly across the street from the building where Mountain West Bank will open, said he sees the announcement of the new branch as a win for Wallace and the surrounding area, especially when it comes to the area’s industries of tourism, lodging, mining and forestry: “For Mountain West to have local knowledge of our industries is going to be a very advantageous situation for both the bank and the local community."



Anderson said there's still work that needs to be done to get the building ready, including getting telecommunications & computer equipment set up, installing new signs and hiring employees.

