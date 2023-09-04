WA organizations look to increase diversity in dentistry

Over a dozen students spent their spring breaks at the MLK center, getting a hands-on experience at a Delta Dental of Washington dentistry camp.

SPOKANE, Wash — It's recommended to go to the dentist every six months.

“Having good oral health really helps overall health,” Delta Dental dentist Dr. Katie Hakes said.

Just over a dozen students participated in a four-day Delta Dental camp at the Martin Luther King, Jr. community center.

Following this camp, when attendees go to the dentist, they’ll better understand what’s being done to their teeth.

Medical Lake High schooler Dezjahnna Williams said this is her second-time going to the camp. It inspired her to pursue a career in dentistry.

"I kind of want to be an orthodontist now," Willaims said. "I did have braces when I was younger. I never knew what they were doing in my mouth though so I just assume 'oh yeah, cool, you got this.' Now it’s kind of cool to know what they’re doing.”

Pursuing dentistry also inspired Williams to pursue a higher education.

“I did not want to go to college cause I’m not trying to go to college for years on end," Williams said. "But now, I'm kind of like reconsidering it because there are some careers that require more college and some that require less.”

MLK Center executive director Freda Gandy said this camp is to inspire and expose kids like Williams to see dentistry as a tangible career.

“There may not be a bunch of Black dentists in Spokane but that doesn’t mean you can’t obtain this as a career goal for yourself," Gandy said. "There are a lot of people in this community who will support you on your career journey to be a dentist or enter the career field all together.”

According to Delta Dental, this program is designed to increase oral health professionals from underrepresented communities.

“Delta Dental, we are investing in that future for the workforce," Dr. Hakes said. "We are investing in diversity. So again, we can fulfill our mission that all people in Washington can have good oral health.”