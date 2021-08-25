4 vulnerable adults in Tacoma found safe, 2 caregivers arrested for kidnapping

The six individuals went missing Monday after one caregiver expressed safety concerns for herself and those housed at the adult family home in Spanaway.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) has found four vulnerable individuals and their two caregivers at a Tacoma hotel Wednesday after they had gone missing Monday.

The caregivers, identified as Jessica Newkirk and Nicole Emmanuel, were arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of kidnapping and criminal mistreatment, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with PCSD.

According to PCSD, the four vulnerable adults had last been seen Monday just before 3 p.m. at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) office in Tacoma. The missing adults were seen in a vehicle with the two caregivers from their Spanaway adult family home.

They were located Wednesday after one of the caregivers emailed DSHS saying that they were at the hotel, PCSD said.

One caregiver claimed she feared for her patients' safety which is what led the group to leave the adult family home, according to PCSD. Previously, during a group visit to DSHS on Monday, one of the caregivers expressed concerns about her safety and the safety of the vulnerable clients at the home.

However, the adults later told law enforcement they were taken from the group home against their will. according to PCSD. PCSD wouldn't comment on a possible motive.

According to deputies, the adults were made to sleep in a van for three nights with no access to showers or water to brush their teeth. The vulnerable adults were also made to leave their phones at the group home and were not able to contact their families, PCSD said.

The four adults are doing well and now back in the custody of DSHS, according to PCSD.