SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County's Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find Margaret A. Cox, 54, of Deer Park.

Cox was reported missing at about midnight on Wednesday.

Cox is mentally delayed and operates at a juvenile level, according to her family. She has wandered away in the past and wanted to go to Spokane earlier in the day, but her family isn't sure if that's where she went.

Cox was last seen wearing a black vest and jean jacket, jeans, and shoes. She's 5'08 and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not have a cell phone or money according to Spokane Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory.

If you've seen Cox, or know her location, you're asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

