Voting for the new Spokane flag design open until Sunday night

There were more than 400 designs submitted and now there are 12 final designs to choose from.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The voting for the new Spokane flag is open until Sunday.

The voting on the flag is conducted on the Spokane Public Library site. All that is needed to be able to vote is a library card. Insert the information associated with the library card then proceed to vote. A library card can be registered at the sign-up page of the Spokane Public Library as well.

Voting was opened on April 5 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

The Spokane Flag Commission said there were over 400 designs that were submitted this year. After an earlier round of votes, they narrowed it down to 12 finalists.

Many of the flags contain symbols that make Spokane unique. Some feature the color lilac, which refers to the purple blooms that thrive in the area and to the city's nickname, 'The Lilac City'. Many feature a rendering of a sun which, in Salish, Spokane means “children of the sun” or “sun people.” For more information on the specificities of each flag, view the Spokane Flag Redesign Official Voters Guide.

The new flag will replace the current city flag that was designed in the 1970's.

The current flag features two, blue and green diagonal stripes, two different texts, a sun and a black circle with stick figures inside. There has been a lot of scrutiny of the flag design, which drove the formation of the Spokane Flag Commission.