There are less than three weeks until the November 6 midterm election and the number of voters registered in Washington has risen drastically.

The Seattle Times reports that voter registrations have sharply increased in both King County and the state of Washington.

King County Elections Director Julie Wise said her staff has had to work weekend for the first midterm since 2014. Wise told The Seattle Times the volume of questions from voters and potential voters has kept them busy.

Registrations in King County and Washington state shot up since the 2014 midterm election. Since 2014, registrations rose in King County from 61,191 to 91,239 and in Washington state from 201,949 to 258,219.

Nearly 1,000 people in King County registered to vote every day between October 1-7. Another 6,000 registered on October 8, the last day to do so online.

Where to drop off your stamp-free ballot before election day

Washington state's vote-by-mail ballots were mailed out Wednesday. If you don't receive your ballot by October 25, contact your county elections office.

It's too late to register to vote online, but you can still register in-person until October 29 at your county elections department. Voter registration forms are available in 21 languages and can be printed out at home. Find the nearest location here.

Washington received 8,616 online voter registrations on September 25, National Voter Registration Day.

© 2018 KING