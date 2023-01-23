Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023

The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023.

The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.

Fire District 8 is asking for a renewal of the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) levy because:

Levy funds would allow for continued recruiting and training for firefighter-EMT's and firefighter-paramedics

The levy helps the fire district maintain its capacity to respond to multiple calls at the same time. The call volume has increased by 29% with an additional 2000 residents

The M&O helps keep a certain number of firefighter-EMT's and firefighter-paramedics on scene. The state requires a specific number of firefighters on the scene before certain actions can be taken.

Helps maintain and upgrade equipment and aging fire stations

What does this tax cost and how long does it last?:

This levy would replace the current M&O levy, which expires at the end of 2023. This tax is not new

The levy will remain at $.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Each $100,000 of assessed value costs a homeowner $4.17 per month.

Does Fire District 8 receive money from the state or county?:

No, Fire District 8 is separate from Washington state and Spokane County

They receive no money from the Washington government or sales tax revenue

For more information on the levy head to www.scfd8.org.

