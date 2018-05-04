VOTE HERE

Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.

September 3, 2018

How are you spending the holiday

4% Barbecue

4% Lake

15% Hanging with family

5% Hanging with friends

18% Working

54% Relaxing

August 30, 2018

How many hours a day do you spend sitting down?

Audience average: 6

August 28, 2018

What is your opinion on legal marijuana

19% It should be illegal

27% Only medical is okay

48% Legalize it everywhere

6% I use recreationally

August 27, 2018

What's your opinion on how POTUS handles trade negotiations with other countries?

51% He's doing a great job

2% He could do better

45% I don't like it

1% No opinion

1% At least he's trying

August 18, 2018

Do you think schools should move to a four day week?

32% I love it

67% No way

1% Doesn't matter

August 14, 2018

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

41% Thin Mints

35% Samoas

2% S'mores

14% Tagalongs

2% Trefoils

2% Do-Si-Dos

2% Lemonades

2% Savannah Smiles

0% Thanks-A-Lots

0% Trios

July 31, 2018

Do you think students should be allowed to have phones in school?

60% No, it's distracting

8% No, they don't need it

29% Yes, in case of emergency

3% Yes, it's their right

0% It doesn't matter

July 13, 2018

Are you superstitious?

15% Yes

47% No

38% I'm a little 'stitious'

July 11, 2018

How are you spending your 90-degree days?

2% Hiking

10% Pool

5% Lake

61% Inside

15% Work

7% Other

July 10, 2018

What do you think of Seattle's safe gun storage legislation?

7% Hard to enforce

11% I like it

23% Won't stop criminals

56% Unnecessary

3% It's safe

June 18, 2018

Should parents have to pay for their child's mishap?

91% Yes

9% No

June 5, 2018

What do you think of Miss America Pageant getting rid of the swimsuit competition?

May 23, 2018

Why do you think players should stand during the national anthem?

67% Respect for the flag/antheme

9% Respect for the military

5% It's the wrong platform

3% Other

16% I don't

MAY 22, 2018

What punishment should the student wearing the boarder wall construction shirt have gotten?

8%- Cover the shirt

5%- Suspend him

87%- He shouldn't be punished at all

MAY 21, 2018

The numbers come from 274 total interactions and 75 final responses from the KREM 2 Morning News vote.

Health care came out on top winning 33 percent of the vote. Education came in second with 31 percent of the vote.

Trade received 12 percent of the votes, Hanford 16 percent, and marijuana and drug reform was at the bottom with eight percent.

May 14, 2018

Is it money well spent for school districts to pay for school resource officers?

89% Yes

11% No

May 8, 2018

If you saw what you thought to be a school threat, would you report it?

98% Yes

2% No

MAY 3, 2018

What do you think about arming teachers with baseball bats?

20% I think that it is a great idea

71% I think it is an awful idea

9% I'm not sure

APRIL 25, 2018

"Would you try Amazon Key In-Car-Delivery?"

10% Yes, I'd give it a shot.

90% No, I'm skeptical

APRIL 24, 2018

Do you like the name University District Gateway Bridge?

15% YES

85% NO

APRIL 19, 2018

How often do you receive robocalls?

6% Once a Week

5% Twice a Week

89% Three or More Times a Week

APRIL 17, 2018

Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?

4% Yes

96% No

APRIL 17, 2018

Will the royals have a boy or a girl?

56% Boy

44% Girl

APRIL 12, 2018

Should states drug test food stamp recipients?

91% "Yes, I think they should. "

9% "No, I don't think they should."

0% "I'm indifferent."

APRIL 5, 2018

How will you spend your tax return?

50% Add money to savings

25% Pay off debt

17% Invest

8% Treat yourself

