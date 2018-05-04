Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.
September 3, 2018
How are you spending the holiday
4% Barbecue
4% Lake
15% Hanging with family
5% Hanging with friends
18% Working
54% Relaxing
August 30, 2018
How many hours a day do you spend sitting down?
Audience average: 6
August 28, 2018
What is your opinion on legal marijuana
19% It should be illegal
27% Only medical is okay
48% Legalize it everywhere
6% I use recreationally
August 27, 2018
What's your opinion on how POTUS handles trade negotiations with other countries?
51% He's doing a great job
2% He could do better
45% I don't like it
1% No opinion
1% At least he's trying
August 18, 2018
Do you think schools should move to a four day week?
32% I love it
67% No way
1% Doesn't matter
August 14, 2018
What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie?
41% Thin Mints
35% Samoas
2% S'mores
14% Tagalongs
2% Trefoils
2% Do-Si-Dos
2% Lemonades
2% Savannah Smiles
0% Thanks-A-Lots
0% Trios
July 31, 2018
Do you think students should be allowed to have phones in school?
60% No, it's distracting
8% No, they don't need it
29% Yes, in case of emergency
3% Yes, it's their right
0% It doesn't matter
July 13, 2018
Are you superstitious?
15% Yes
47% No
38% I'm a little 'stitious'
July 11, 2018
How are you spending your 90-degree days?
2% Hiking
10% Pool
5% Lake
61% Inside
15% Work
7% Other
July 10, 2018
What do you think of Seattle's safe gun storage legislation?
7% Hard to enforce
11% I like it
23% Won't stop criminals
56% Unnecessary
3% It's safe
June 18, 2018
Should parents have to pay for their child's mishap?
91% Yes
9% No
June 5, 2018
What do you think of Miss America Pageant getting rid of the swimsuit competition?
May 23, 2018
Why do you think players should stand during the national anthem?
67% Respect for the flag/antheme
9% Respect for the military
5% It's the wrong platform
3% Other
16% I don't
MAY 22, 2018
What punishment should the student wearing the boarder wall construction shirt have gotten?
8%- Cover the shirt
5%- Suspend him
87%- He shouldn't be punished at all
MAY 21, 2018
The numbers come from 274 total interactions and 75 final responses from the KREM 2 Morning News vote.
Health care came out on top winning 33 percent of the vote. Education came in second with 31 percent of the vote.
Trade received 12 percent of the votes, Hanford 16 percent, and marijuana and drug reform was at the bottom with eight percent.
May 14, 2018
Is it money well spent for school districts to pay for school resource officers?
89% Yes
11% No
May 8, 2018
If you saw what you thought to be a school threat, would you report it?
98% Yes
2% No
MAY 3, 2018
What do you think about arming teachers with baseball bats?
20% I think that it is a great idea
71% I think it is an awful idea
9% I'm not sure
APRIL 25, 2018
"Would you try Amazon Key In-Car-Delivery?"
10% Yes, I'd give it a shot.
90% No, I'm skeptical
APRIL 24, 2018
Do you like the name University District Gateway Bridge?
15% YES
85% NO
APRIL 19, 2018
How often do you receive robocalls?
6% Once a Week
5% Twice a Week
89% Three or More Times a Week
APRIL 17, 2018
Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?
4% Yes
96% No
APRIL 17, 2018
Will the royals have a boy or a girl?
56% Boy
44% Girl
APRIL 12, 2018
Should states drug test food stamp recipients?
91% "Yes, I think they should. "
9% "No, I don't think they should."
0% "I'm indifferent."
APRIL 5, 2018
How will you spend your tax return?
50% Add money to savings
25% Pay off debt
17% Invest
8% Treat yourself