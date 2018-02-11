SPOKANE, Wash. — It's about to get hairy in the KREM newsroom.

Five of the venerable male KREM employees are participating in No Shave November, the annual event benefiting prostate cancer research.

Mark Hanrahan, Tom Sherry, Evan Noorani, Casey Decker and Taylor Viydo all shaved on Oct. 31, and won't shave again until December hits.

Who will have a luxurious beard? Who will have patchy peach fuzz? We don't know yet! But we want to hear from you. Tell us who you think will grow the best beard, and vote as often as you like throughout the month as their beards start to grow in.

The winner will have a $1,000 check in their name presented to the Community Cancer Fund, earmarked for prostate cancer.

Vote below, or at this link.

May the best beard win!

