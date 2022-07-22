Residents volunteer to clean up graffiti in downtown Spokane

More than 20 volunteers helped paint over graffiti in six different locations in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of volunteers came downtown to help clean up graffiti. This is the second time in two months the city organized a community cleanup.

Graffiti clean up for Spokane's code enforcement has been taken up a notch.

More than 20 volunteers helped paint over graffiti in six different locations in Spokane. They went from downtown Spokane to High Bridge Park to paint over structures that were filled with graffiti. Spokane hopes to have more of these events every couple months.



"I think it's a sense of community that we get from these types of events,” said Luis Garcia, Director of Park and Services. “It's an opportunity for the public to get involved with their municipality. To get outside in beautiful weather and do some good out of it."

The City provides the volunteers with paint brushes and rollers for an easy erasing process. One volunteer said waking up sore in the morning is worth the work.

"Spokane is such a beautiful city and there's different things you can do for the city to help keep it clean. I just wanted to get out and help,” said Lisa Wehner, a volunteer.



Garcia says that graffiti in Spokane has progressed over the pandemic and Spokane has been aggressive in erasing it over the past six months.

But for some, just one cleaning event is not enough.



Zach Cordova, a volunteer, said, "There's a lot of graffiti around more than we can handle. We definitely need more people out here doing this every week."

Garcia says this is just one part of the mayor's initiative to clean up Spokane.

The City says code enforcement does clean up graffiti every week but volunteers help them keep up with it. The city hopes that these cleanups will discourage more graffiti from happening.

