Volcanic Ash prompting aviation advisories from NOAA

A band of this volcanic ash is directly over eastern Washington as of Friday. Many flights have been canceled and travelers are advised to call their airlines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On April 11th, the active volcano of Mt. Sheveluch on the peninsula of eastern Russia erupted. The volcanic ash as a result of that eruption has been detected via weather satellites across parts of Alaska, the North Pacific Ocean, western Canada, and Washington state.

A band of this volcanic ash is directly over eastern Washington as of Friday, April 14th. This prompted advisories from the Aviation Weather Center (AWC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The advisory itself simply confirms the fact that there is volcanic ash in the atmospheric below 25,000 feet of elevation.

Back to the weather satellites, air mass data from the GOES-West weather satellite plots the ash as hot-pink in color. There are two main areas detected in the upper atmosphere (up to 35,000 feet). The first is circulating in a low-pressure region in the North Pacific, south of Alaska. And the second is a thin band extending from Yukon down into eastern Washington.

Up With KREM's Meteorologist Thomas Patrick, in a tweet, highlights where that volcanic ash is using the weather satellite information listed below.

Analysis of the GOES-West weather satellite shows areas of volcanic ash (plotted in bright pink) from the Mt. Sheveluch eruption. Some of which is over eastern Washington. pic.twitter.com/BKSSktZ4Gw — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) April 14, 2023

Spokane International Airport (GEG) said in a tweet that passengers traveling out of the Airport today are encouraged to contact their airline for information on how it affects their travel day.

Atmospheric ash from Mt. Shiveluch is causing some operational flight impacts at Spokane International Airport. Passengers traveling out of the Airport today are encouraged to contact their airline for information on how it affects their travel day. — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) April 14, 2023

