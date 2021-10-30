Police investigate suspicious vehicle at Pentagon City mall

Police were called the the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City because of a car with no license plates parked in a no parking zone. No threat was found

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington, Virginia responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall Saturday morning. It comes as law enforcement agencies around Northern Virginia are on high alert because of a potential public safety threat over Halloween weekend.

Increased patrols near the Pentagon City mall spotted a car parked in a no parking area, with no license plates displayed. Investigators responded and searched the vehicle, but determined there was no threat to the public.

Ashely Savage, Public Information Officer for the Arlington County Police, said officers have since cleared the scene, but said officer will continue to proactively patrol the county throughout the weekend.

Arlington County Police is just one of several agencies in the region who have increased patrols over the weekend after information was received about a potential threat of violence in the Northern Virginia area, specifically targeting shopping malls and shopping centers.

The Fairfax County Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Metropolitan Police Department, and Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have all said they are ramping up patrols.

In a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said police are working to corroborate the information, and urged people to remain vigilant and contact police if they see anything suspicious. Director Anthony Guglimeli reiterated what Chief Davis said Saturday.