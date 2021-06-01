Viral TikTok video shows altercation on Moses Lake before boat fire

The video shows a boat with three passengers circling another boat flying Pride flags at a high speed. Grant County authorities are investigating the incident.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The driver of a boat on Moses Lake claims passengers on another boat harassed them and yelled gay slurs at them before the second boat caught fire over Memorial Day weekend.

The incident on Sunday, May 30 was caught on camera and posted on TikTok. The TikTok went viral, with over one million likes. Warning: the video posted on TikTok shows an obscene hand gesture.

The video shows a boat with three passengers circling a boat flying Pride flags at a high speed and showed one of the passengers on the circling boat making an obscene hand gesture. In the next scene of the video, the circling boat catches on fire and passengers begin to swim up to the other boat.

The final scenes of the video show the boat engulfed in flames before the flames are extinguished by Moses Lake firefighters.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that authorities are trying to make contact with the occupants of the boat that was circled.

The user who posted the video tweeted pictures from the incident with the caption, "These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal".

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said the passengers in the boat that burned had minor burn injuries and refused medical treatment. Jones said the investigation into the altercation is still ongoing and they are trying to reach the drivers of the other boat.

In a Facebook post, the GCSO said, "As of right now, we are trying to make contact with the occupants of the vessel being circled so we can interview them to find out what happened. We would like to know more, and once we can interview people, we will be able to know more without relying solely on a brief video."

The driver also tweeted an additional video that said fear was put into their whole family.