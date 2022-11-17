Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students

The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the University of Idaho students murdered.

BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered.

Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building, near South Joyce Street and West University Drive.

The vigil was originally set for Wednesday, but was moved to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ASBSU said the candlelight vigil will include a moment of silence, student speakers and support counseling services.

Police earlier this week identified the students who died as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, ASBSU said, "the tragic events that occurred early Sunday morning have left an unfillable hole in our heart and community … It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the health and safety of the student body."

KTVB will stream the vigil live in this article and on our YouTube channel Thursday evening.

Sending Love and Prayers to the @asuidaho and @uidaho family. We will be having a memorial at the ‘B’ Thursday 11/17 at 5:30pm. #vandalstrong Posted by ASBSU on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

After days with limited answers on what happened surrounding four homicides that took place in Moscow on Sunday, Nov. 13 -- and after Moscow Police told the public there was no threat to the community -- police are now saying they "cannot say" whether or not there is a threat.

"You have questions and so do we," Moscow Police Department's Chief James Fry said.

Fry extended his condolences to the families and added that this was a "horrible crime."

Police found the four students dead on Sunday when responding to a call about an unconscious person at a home on King Road, less than a mile from the U of I campus.

Fry can not identify any possible suspects or persons of interest, he said in the press conference. There was no sign of forced entry and the police are still working on a timeline, he said.

Police believe the four students were killed with an edged weapon such as a knife, and they believe the students were killed in an "isolated, targeted attack."

Watch more Local News: