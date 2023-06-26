Vigil remembers victims of Gorge campground shooting, provides place for healing

The vigil took place at Mirabeau Point Park around sunset on Sunday night.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — More than a week after the deadly shooting at a campground next to the Gorge Amphitheatre, almost two dozen people came together Sunday for a vigil in Spokane Valley to honor the victims. Two Seattle women died in the shooting.

Three people, including the suspect, were also shot.

Sunday's vigil took place at Mirabeau Point Park around sunset. Shelby Major who helped organize the vigil says she was at the Gorge inside the Beyond Wonderland music festival when the shooting happened.

She said she hopes Sunday night’s event is also one of healing. "Being together and I know being with other people and being able to share your experiences helps people heal,” she said. “And not everybody has that safe space at home or the family and friends to be able to process through it, so I thought it was good to provide that space.”

According to the Facebook page “Wonderland Moderators," there were vigils also scheduled Sunday in Tacoma and Portland.

