Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Ed Humphreys explain their stances on public schools, Critical Race Theory, taxes, abortion and more.

BOISE, Idaho — This edition of Viewpoint focuses on the race for Idaho governor, specifically the three candidates running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17.

Governor Brad Little is running for a second term as Idaho's 33rd governor. Little describes himself as a conservative Republican.

He and first lady Teresa Little have two sons and six grandchildren and call the city of Emmett home. Little served as lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2018, and as a state senator for four terms before that.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls is hoping to unseat Little. She describes herself as a conservative. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed McGeachin in this race.

McGeachin and her husband have two adult children. McGeachin served as a state representative from 2002 to 2012.

Ed Humphreys is a married father of two young children living in Eagle. He describes himself as a constitutional conservative and a patriot.

Humphreys is a financial advisor. He says he walked away from financial practice to focus on running for governor.



KTVB planned to hold a debate among the three candidates, but it was canceled after Gov. Little declined to take part, and Lt. Gov. McGeachin's campaign didn't reply by the deadline to schedule the debate.

In lieu of a debate, KTVB reached out to the candidates for interviews and they all accepted. For fairness, Viewpoint host -- KTVB's Doug Petcash -- asked each of the candidates the same general questions on a few of the big issues of the day. The topics included public education, taxes and abortion.

The interviews on this edition of Viewpoint were edited for equal time and to fit the time constraints of this show. You can watch the full interviews with the candidates below:

Gov. Brad Little:

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin:

Ed Humphreys:

