Pedialyte is no longer just for children. Adults are drinking it, too, but not for the same reasons. Many people claim Pedialyte is a great hangover cure.

Pedialyte is a product that has been used for years to cure upset stomachs, mostly among children. On the label, it states it "replaces electrolytes."

Alcohol is a diuretic. It depletes sodium, which regulates water used in the body. Long story short, drinking too much alcohol can make you dehydrated.

According to the Pedialyte website, the product will help you hydrate with optimal balance of sugar and electrolytes needed for fast hydration.

However, according to Pedialyte and an article from CBS, there is no magical hangover cure.

Pedialyte officials said the science behind the product can help you feel better faster by replacing electrolytes. Unfortunately, that will not flat out cure your hangover.

So, we can verify that Pedialyte will help you hydrate, but it is not a hangover cure.

