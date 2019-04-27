SPOKANE, Wash. — People often associate ladybugs with good luck, but recently some are now saying they might not be so lucky.

Some articles posted by media outlets around the country say Asian Lady Beetles are ‘impostors,’ that bite and they have an appetite for destruction.

A quick Google search and you might also find different information. So is any of this true? We set out to verify if this is fact or fiction.



Our sources are Meteorologist Michelle Boss, she does more than forecast the weather, in her spare time she's a bug fanatic and is the admin for a local and national entomology Facebook group. We also used a study from Washington State University and information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So the first question, are Asian Lady Beetles fake? No.



"The family of ladybugs is the family Coccinellidae, all ladybugs are in that family. The multicolored Asian Lady Beetle or the Asian Lady Beetle is in that same family as all ladybugs are,” Boss said.



So they're not really an impostor, but maybe calling them a cousin would be a better name.



What most probably want to know is if this type of insect can bite? The answer to this is, yes, but so can all other ladybugs, which doesn't mean they will.



"The Asian Lady Beetle is a little bit larger than some other lady bugs so maybe when it nips at you, you might feel it a little more, but all ladybugs have the same physiology, they all have a mouth that can bite,” Boss explained.



WSU said in an article they do produce a defensive odor for repelling predators, but it does not affect humans.



A line in one of the articles circulating says the Asian Lady Beetle has an ‘appetite for destruction,’ but this too is a bit of an exaggeration.



"This ladybug eats aphids, just like other ladybugs eat aphids. So they are all beneficial because they eat pest insects,” Boss said.



The USDA says the insect was imported to control pests and do not cause structure damage.



However, sometimes they can enter your home in large numbers, which might be more annoying than anything.