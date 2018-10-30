There are articles online saying that children are twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween.

But according to our Verify sources, this isn’t as much of an issue in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene as it may be in other areas.

The city of Coeur d’Alene hasn’t seen this type of incident in at least 10 to 15 years, according to Mandie Clemans with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

In Spokane, there hasn’t been a case since at least 2016, according to Teresa Fuller with the Spokane Police Department.

So does this mean the articles aren’t true?

The articles state that children are twice as “likely” to get hit, meaning that their chance of getting hit increases. This is true, with the amount of children walking along the streets.

But it’s not so much the case that the actual number of children getting hit increases.

So we can verify that the rates of children getting hit around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene do not double on Halloween. But the chance of an incident happening does increase.

If you’re driving, it’s still important to watch for children, especially in neighborhoods. Check closely as you’re approaching crosswalks.

If your kids are going trick-or-treating, try to make sure they’re wearing bright clothing if they’re in dark areas. And always make sure they’re with a guardian.

