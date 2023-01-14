Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash blocks south-bound lanes of North Pines near Boone

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Emergency crews are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley Saturday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Pines Road near Boone Avenue.

WSP said the crash blocked both south-bound lanes of Pines Road.

According to officials, the pedestrian received serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The south-bound lanes of Pine Road from Boone to Mission are expected to be closed for several hours. WSP troopers recommend using Bowdish Road or McDonald Road to get around the area.