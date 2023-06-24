One dead following fatal motorcycle crash near Vantage Bridge on I-90 west

I-90 east of the Vantage Bridge is partially blocked with no detours in place. It is unknown when it will reopen.

VANTAGE, Wash. — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash on I-90 West near Vantage Bridge.

According to the Washinton State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened on West I-90, just east of the Vantage Bridge in Grant County. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will reopen. There aren't any detours in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

