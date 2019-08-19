SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal leaders say vandals tried to break into the shelter's veterinary clinic on Sunday night and left nearly $1,000 worth of damage in their wake.

Executive Director Dori Peck said it appears that the vandals may have tried to drill through a wall to the veterinary clinic located at Napa and Crestline Streets. They also broke a window in the process.

The damage, including a broken microscope, caused hundreds, if not thousands, in damage total, Peck said. Fortunately, the vandals were not able to enter the building and steal any items.

Peck says the shelter's insurance deductible is only $1,000.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s like one step forward and two steps back when people do that to us,” Peck added.

No animals were injured during the break-in attempt.

Peck said one of the front windows has been broken before and Spokanimal vehicles have been periodically damaged.

“If we leave everything out, we have to be very careful and diligent,” Peck said.

The vandalism comes after SpokAnimal hosted its Clear the Shelter adoption event at PetSmart located on Newport Highway on Sunday. Peck said nearly 37 pets were adopted at the event.

Now, the vandalism could hinder SpokAnimal’s efforts to adopt out more animals to loving homes.

“We’ve made great strides and here we are, back here again. It’s very frustrating,” Peck added. “I know or community is better than this. Everyone is so good and helpful. They donate and they love the animals.”

Those who want to help SpokAnimal recover from the damage can donate through their website or PayPal on Faceebok or by calling 509-534-8133 ext. 209.

Watch KREM's Amanda Roley speak to Peck and show the damage

A previous version of this story said the vandals caused at least $5,000 in damage. It has been updated to reflect newer estimates.

