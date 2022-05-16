Vancouver police: Arby's night manager urinated in milkshake mix

Suspect Stephen Sharp was the manager at Arby's on Northeast 104th Avenue near Mill Plain and I-205.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man under investigation for child pornography had video of himself urinating into the milkshake mix at an Arby's location in east Vancouver, according to a police statement released Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department said that its cybercrimes unit was investigating a man named Stephen Sharp for possible possession of and dealing in photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

On at least one occasion, the images were downloaded near an Arby's located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver.

Detectives got in contact with Sharp on May 10, and Vancouver police said that he confessed in an interview to downloading and distributing child pornography, as well as having a "sexual interest" in children. Sharp said that he was the night manager at Arby's.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Sharp's digital devices. During the investigation, police allegedly found a video of Sharp "urinating in a container confirmed to be milkshake mix from Arby’s."

Sharp told detectives that he urinated into the milkshake mixture at least two times for "sexual gratification," Vancouver police said. There's no evidence thus far that anyone else at the Arby's knew what Sharp was doing.

Now investigators are putting the word out, asking if anyone bought a milkshake from this Arby's location on October 30 or 31 of last year, and if there is a receipt of the purchase.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us.

Sharp was booked on four counts of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, four counts of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Assault II.