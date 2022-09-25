Valleyfest returns with festival favorites and new events after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

Spokane Valley celebrated its 33rd Valleyfest Sept. 23-25.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Valleyfest 2020 and 2021.

2022, the annual festival came back for its 33rd year, much to the delight of attendees, executive director Peggy Doering said.

"I’ve been walking around, talking to everyone and they’re all shaking my hand saying ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. We’re so happy to be here,'” Doering said.

This year's Valleyfest featured nearly 300 vendors, live music, dance performances, juggling school, jewelry making and more.

"Valleyfest brings the whole community together," Doering said. "Business, non-profits, family, culture in Spokane Valley and in our region. We're really happy to be back."

Doering said the city and community have felt the impact of not having Valleyfest over the last two years.

"In 2019, we had a $2.4 million impact on the economy in the area," Doering explained. "The last two years, that has not been happening, our entertainers and vendors are super excited to be back in business and have produced an awesome show for us. We really depend on them and the businesses here to have their booths for the community."

For the first time, Valleyfest hosted a multicultural event space at the Centerplace Regional event center. The stage was set for a line-up of diverse dancers and performers, including Indian Youth Club of Spokane, Vietnamese Lion Dancers, Spokane Taiko Drummers and Wild Alchemy Dance Collective.