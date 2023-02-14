Make a Valentine's Day dish for you and your sweetheart without eggs

RÜT Bar & Kitchen in Spokane shares some Valentine's Day recipes and drinks you can make without eggs or dairy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're not going out this Valentine's Day, you may be looking to make a sweet treat for you and that special someone.

But with egg prices so high, you might want to rethink what to cook.

KREM 2 asked the popular vegan restaurant, RÜT Bar & Kitchen, for some Valentine's Day recipes and drinks you can make without eggs or dairy.

Cranberry-Orange Bread Pudding

1 lb. - Toasted bread cubes (2x2 in)

1 ½ cups - Coconut Milk (or half and half)

3/4 cup - Cane sugar

1/4 cup - Ground flax seeds

1/4 cup - Melted plant based butter (or regular butter)

1 ½ tsp - Vanilla extract

1 ½ tsp - Pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp - Salt

1/2 tsp - Turmeric (optional for color)

1 cup - Frozen Cranberries

8x8x2 inch cooking pan

Instructions:

Cut bread and toast in the oven at 375 degrees. Toast until bread is mostly dried out but not hard. Mix the next block of wet ingredients (not cranberries) in a blender on high speed until smooth. Mix half of toasted bread with half of the wet mixture and let sit for 25 mins. Spray cooking tray with non-stick spray. Place bread pudding mixture in the hotel pan evenly and press down to create a nice bottom layer. Add the remaining bread to the pan and drizzle the remaining liquid over the bread evenly. Finish with cranberries and a dusting of sugar. Sprinkle a light dusting of sugar on top for texture. Bake at 375° Fahrenheit for 40-45 minutes making sure to rotate the pan halfway through.

Vegan Whiskey Sour

1.75 oz Whiskey (Dry Fly Straight Tritticale)

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz Aquafaba

Glass, 6oz coupe, chilled

Instructions:

Put all ingredients in a shaker tin. Dry shake until a bit frothy. Add ice… Shake, Shake baby. Strain into chilled glass. Garnish with Angostura bitters.

Lavender Haze (Mocktail)

1.5 oz lavender syrup

1.5 oz cold water

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz aquafaba

Glass, 6oz coupe, chilled

Instructions:

Put all ingredients in a shaker tin. Dry shake until a bit frothy. Add ice… Shake, Shake baby. Strain into chilled glass. Garnish with Peychauds bitters.

Optional

Lavender sprig or lemon peel are also a lovely garnish.

Any flavored syrup can replace the lavender for a different spin on this beverage.

RÜT Bar & Kitchen is also participating in Inlander Restaurant Week starting February 23. You can find their full Restaurant Week menu here.

