How to spend Valentine's Day with your sweetheart in Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park is offering free professional photos, discounted gondola rides and a special light show at the Pavilion.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Eastern Washington gets to celebrate love and moving on to Phase 2 this Valentine's Day!

In addition to restaurants and other gathering spaces expanding their capacity, the City of Spokane and Spokane Parks and Recreation are teaming up to put on some events in town at a discount.

On Sunday, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Spokane Falls at a discount. Starting at 11 a.m., gondola rides at the Numerica SkyRide will be buy one get one free. Rides for adults are normally $9.95 a ticket. This deal will be available until 5 p.m. All you have to do is mention the "Sweetheart Special" when you get to the cashier counter.

From 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, professional photographs will be free at the Pavilion Elevated Experience. Reservations are not required but it is first come first serve.

The Facebook event suggests ending your night with a sunset stroll under the Valentine's Day-themed Pavilion light show. That light show will start at sunset and run until 10 p.m. Sunday night. Organizers say you will be able to download your pictures digitally through an link provided on-site.

Valentine's Day weekend is expected to stay chilly so be sure to cuddle in close to your significant other if you decide to go.

It is worth noting that 545 people have already responded to the event on Facebook, so it might be worth making a plan with your Valentine sooner rather than later.