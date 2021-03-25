3 things to know Thursday

Vaccine eligibility in Washington and Idaho is set to expand, L&I opens a second investigation into Durham bus drivers, meet the finalists for Spokane's new flag

State officials have confirmed that everyone 16 and older in Washington state can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

The state Department of Health has accelerated its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by then. Read more

North Idaho residents who are 16 years or older are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers, Panhandle Health District (PHD) said on Wednesday.

This comes after Gov. Brad Little announced his decision to open up vaccine appointments to all Idahoans over the age of 16 starting Monday, April 5. Little also said any Idaho resident with at least one medical condition would be able to access the vaccine starting Monday, March 29. Read more

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is conducting two investigations into an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees of Durham Bus Services in Spokane.

Durham reported its first positive COVID-19 case in Spokane on Feb. 8 and the company confirmed the outbreak to KREM on Feb. 23. Since then, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has identified 30 employees who tested positive for coronavirus and 61 who were quarantined. Read more

The Spokane Flag Commission is ready for residents to make the final choice on the city's next flag.