3 things to know Thursday

State officials have confirmed that everyone 16 and older in Washington state can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
The state Department of Health has accelerated its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by then. Read more
North Idaho residents who are 16 years or older are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers, Panhandle Health District (PHD) said on Wednesday.
This comes after Gov. Brad Little announced his decision to open up vaccine appointments to all Idahoans over the age of 16 starting Monday, April 5. Little also said any Idaho resident with at least one medical condition would be able to access the vaccine starting Monday, March 29. Read more
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is conducting two investigations into an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees of Durham Bus Services in Spokane.
Durham reported its first positive COVID-19 case in Spokane on Feb. 8 and the company confirmed the outbreak to KREM on Feb. 23. Since then, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has identified 30 employees who tested positive for coronavirus and 61 who were quarantined. Read more
The Spokane Flag Commission is ready for residents to make the final choice on the city's next flag.
After receiving a total of 400 submissions, the commission has selected 12 finalists to be voted on by Spokane residents. The Spokane Flag Commission will be opening a voting portal where the public will be able to rank the finalists to decide which one will become the fourth official Spokane flag, "replacing the ungainly and publicly unknown current flag which dates from the late 1970s," a release from the Flag Commission reads. Read more