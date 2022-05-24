Texas leaders react to shooting at Uvalde elementary school

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also tweeted that the department has sent resources to assist in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The alleged shooter was killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone.

While the situation continues to develop, Texas leaders have taken to social media.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School.

"I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

Senator John Cornyn said he "cannot image the pain parents must be feeling" at this time:

My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.



*I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that the aftermath is "sickening."

Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.



San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and will do all we can to help our neighbors heal. — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) May 24, 2022

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff shared a statement as well:

"It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon. We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance. We also mourn with them over the lives of those children and adults lost to violence. Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation."

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted that he has been in communication with Mayor Don McLaughlin. He later tweeted a Bible verse, also sending prayers for the families.

My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families.



“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” “Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”



Matthew 19:14 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 24, 2022

We also heard from Former United States Representative and candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke:

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022

SAPD has sent resources to an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and is standing by to assist as further needed. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) May 24, 2022

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar also deployed units to assist. The BCSO Emergency Ops Mobile Unit was on standby as of last check.

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan said he reached out to Rep. King and is keeping in touch with Texas authorities as more develops.

This is a horrific & heartbreaking situation. I’ve reached out to Rep. King and am keeping in touch with @TxDPS and @TDEM as this develops and more info becomes available. Please pray for the students, teachers, families and everyone else involved. https://t.co/OIwrI7qvTF — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) May 24, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to say he and Heidi are praying for the children and families affected in the horrific shooting.

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

Also, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting.