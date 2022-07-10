Club owners for USL Spokane teams revealed

Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux, with Aequus Sports, LLC, was established as the new ownership group for USL Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ownership group for United Soccer League (USL) Spokane has announced plans to bring a women's professional soccer team to join the already announced men's professional and women's pre-professional clubs in 2024.

Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux, with Aequus Sports, LLC, was established as the new ownership group for USL Spokane. The pair were introduced at Brick West Brewing during a Friday watch party for the England-USA women's international friendly match.

Ryan Harnetiaux, a Spokane native and Gonzaga graduate, is an investor and business strategist, while Katie is a global business leader who leads North America consumer marketing at Amazon.

"I grew up playing soccer, coaching soccer," Ryan Harnetiaux said. "Soccer means a lot to us."

Ryan credited his wife for the push to bring a professional women's soccer team to Spokane.

"It's right for women and men to have the opportunity to play together," Katie Harnetiaux said. "It's right for this to be the world's game. And it's right for it to be in Spokane."