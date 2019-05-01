The U.S. Forest Services ranger station by Fernan Lake in North Idaho remains closed while the partial government shutdown continues.

It's been 13 days now that a partial government shutdown has affected some federal workers. In Coeur d'Alene, what appears to be a Forest Service employee parking lot was empty, and the lot with company rigs was full.

So how are the agency's public areas being affected right now? Calls to USFS spokespeople revealed workers have been furloughed and could not read emails or return phone calls due to a lapse in funding.

“I am not in the office at this time. I am on furlough due to the lapse in federal government funding,” the recording says.

At this point, it’s hard to grasp what parts of the Forest Service’s wide area in North Idaho are impacted. At the Fourth of July Pass snowmobile area, riders were still able to access trail heads.

In the fall of 2013, the last shutdown KREM 2 covered, Forest Service employees told us some recreational areas in North Idaho were closed. The agency also imposed a logging ban on all national forests.

At that point, more than 250 employees were furloughed. This time, since we can’t get a hold of anyone, it’s difficult to tell.