U.S Attorney for Eastern Washington honored with prestigious mentorship award

The award honors U.S. Attorney Waldref's continued work in law and mentoring women lawyers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref was chosen to receive the Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst Passing the Torch Award by the Washington Women Lawyers (WWL).

The award, named after retired Justice Mary Fairhurst, is given to those who take an active role in mentoring and supporting women lawyers. Waldref was recognized for her service as a federal prosecutor, work as an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University of Law and her ongoing mentorship of both students and practicing lawyers.

Waldref is the first woman to be the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Washington. She was given the awardtin the Seattle Art Museum amongst other law professionals.

“I am truly honored to receive this award, which recognizes Justice Fairhurst’s legacy of justice and stewardship in our great state," Waldref said in a statement. "I am grateful for the unique opportunity to lead such an incredible office and work closely with attorneys, law enforcement, and community stakeholders to build safer and stronger communities for everyone."

The WWL's ongoing mission is “to further the full integration of women in the legal profession, promote equal rights and opportunities for women, and prevent discrimination against them.” For more information, click here.







