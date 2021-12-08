US Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Fairchild's 2022 Skyfest

Fairchild Air Force Base will host its annual Skyfest event in May 2022.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Skyfest.

According to a press release from Fairchild Air Force Base, the date has been set for May 14-15, 2022, and additional acts will be announced as they’re confirmed.

The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the Air Force's pride, precision and professionalism through air shows and flyovers. Through the air shows, their goal is to excite and inspire, and to showcase the elite skills all pilots must possess.