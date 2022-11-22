University of Idaho offering in-person, remote learning after fall break

University of Idaho students may complete the final three weeks of the fall semester through remote or in-person learning, President Scott Green announced Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — University of Idaho students may finish the fall semester through remote or in-person learning, President Scott Green announced Tuesday in a memo to students and staff.

The university is currently on fall break, with the final three weeks of the semester resuming Monday, Nov. 28. Green said Vandal faculty will inform students of course options soon.

"The power and strength of the Vandal Family has never been more evident to me than it has this week," Green wrote in the memo. "The emotion that has united our campus since the horrible deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is incredible."

A vigil is planned to honor the lives of Kaylee, Madison, Xana and Ethan on the University of Idaho's Administration Lawn at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Green said the university's two commencement ceremonies will continue as planned on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Many students left Moscow early for Thanksgiving break last week. Heather Cook, the mother of a Vandal student, told KTVB the decision is her daughter's to make, but comes down to safety.

“I’m not really worried about when she goes back, like, being at home,” Cook said, “More along the lines of, she likes to study at night in the library, and you know, she’d go out with friends.”

There is still no suspect in custody in the Nov. 13 homicidal stabbing, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road.

Police are asking for video surveillance of that night and ask that anyone with information about this crime or a tip about the victims whereabouts, or about a suspicious person in the area is asked to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

The FBI is continuing to assist Moscow PD and Idaho State Police on the investigation, and tips can be made at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

Students are encouraged to use resources from the university's Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning as learning formats change amid the tragedy. The center's website lists 10 tips for supporting University of Idaho students.

According to Tuesday's memo, students may use drop-in counseling during the week of Nov. 28. Drop-ins or appointments can also be made with the Counseling and Testing Center at 208-885-6716.

"We continue to push for answers to this case while recognizing the enormity of the task ahead for dozens of law enforcement experts across agencies," Green wrote in the memo. "We are not accustomed to this kind of violence in our town or at our university and are grateful to the Idaho State Police for increasing their visibility on our campus and in our community. This will continue for the foreseeable future."

For more information, read the full memo here.

