SPOKANE, Wash. — In Moscow, leaders at the University of Idaho are asking departments to cut their budgets and tighten their belts.

The university is looking to adjust its budget by $5 million which they say is a relatively small amount.

U of I leaders said these adjustments represent just three percent of their budget. It's not the end of the world, but it's still not ideal. Leaders say changes to a program related to out of state students is playing a role. There's a good chance that more and more of these students you see on campus in Moscow are from Idaho. That's to be expected at a state school. But some could be from out of state, just not as many as there used to be. That's a big deal, because those kids pay more in tuition.

VP for Finance and Administration Brian Foisy said, "One non-resident student is worth – and by worth I mean only financially– is worth three resident students."

A very rough and general description could be this: In state students pay around $7,000 a year, out of state pay around $25,000. So why less out of state students? Over time, U of I has made changes to a waiver program for students from other western states. Meaning that students from the west aren't getting as cheap of tuition in Moscow as they used to.

"There's a good chance that price sensitive students will say 'I'm from North Dakota, I'll just stay in North Dakota,'” Foisy said.

School leaders say it has become harder for international students to get visas as well. So to that, UI is adjusting its budget by $5 million. Three million of that are pure cuts.

No faculty or staff will be laid off. While certainly not ideal, school accountants hope that the cuts won't be terribly noticeable.

"Any dollar amount measured in millions is a lot of money, but a relatively small percentage of the overall budget," Foisy said.

Over the next year or two, U of I is anticipating another $4 million in further budget cuts, but that will help create buffer room, school leaders said.