USPS job fair taking place through August across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting several job fairs across the Inland Northwest for interested applicants.
USPS representatives will be at the fairs to help attendees with benefits information, required qualifications and application questions. Starting pay varies based on the job, but for carriers it starts at $19 and $20.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass drug screening and criminal background checks.
Here are the fair locations, dates and times:
- August 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Spokane Valley Library
22 N Herald Rd.
Spokane, WA 99201
- August 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Hayden Post Office
109 West Honeysuckle Ave.
Hayden, ID 83835
- August 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Rathdrum Post Office
13867 W Highway 53
Rathdrum, ID 83858
- August 22-23, 10 a.m. -2p.m.
- Coeur d’Alene Post Office
111 N 7th St.
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
- August 24-25, 10 a.m.-2p.m.
- Post Falls Post Office
405 N Greensferry Rd.
Post Falls, ID 83854
No appointment is necessary. The fairs are open to anyone interested in working with USPS. For more information on open positions, click here.
