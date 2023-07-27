x
USPS job fair taking place through August across the Inland Northwest

USPS representatives will be at the fair to help attendees with benefits information, required qualifications and application questions.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting several job fairs across the Inland Northwest for interested applicants. 

USPS representatives will be at the fairs to help attendees with benefits information, required qualifications and application questions. Starting pay varies based on the job, but for carriers it starts at $19 and $20. 

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass drug screening and criminal background checks. 

Here are the fair locations, dates and times: 

  • August 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 
    • Spokane Valley Library

      22 N Herald Rd.
      Spokane, WA 99201

  • August 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Hayden Post Office

      109 West Honeysuckle Ave.
      Hayden, ID 83835

  • August 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Rathdrum Post Office

      13867 W Highway 53
      Rathdrum, ID 83858

  • August 22-23, 10 a.m. -2p.m.
    • Coeur d’Alene Post Office

      111 N 7th St.
      Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

  • August 24-25, 10 a.m.-2p.m. 
    • Post Falls Post Office

      405 N Greensferry Rd.
      Post Falls, ID 83854

No appointment is necessary. The fairs are open to anyone interested in working with USPS. For more information on open positions, click here

