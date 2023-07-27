USPS job fair taking place through August across the Inland Northwest

USPS representatives will be at the fair to help attendees with benefits information, required qualifications and application questions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting several job fairs across the Inland Northwest for interested applicants.

USPS representatives will be at the fairs to help attendees with benefits information, required qualifications and application questions. Starting pay varies based on the job, but for carriers it starts at $19 and $20.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass drug screening and criminal background checks.

Here are the fair locations, dates and times:

August 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library 22 N Herald Rd.

Spokane, WA 99201

August 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hayden Post Office 109 West Honeysuckle Ave.

Hayden, ID 83835

August 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Rathdrum Post Office 13867 W Highway 53

Rathdrum, ID 83858

August 22-23, 10 a.m. -2p.m. Coeur d’Alene Post Office 111 N 7th St.

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

August 24-25, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Post Falls Post Office 405 N Greensferry Rd.

Post Falls, ID 83854



No appointment is necessary. The fairs are open to anyone interested in working with USPS. For more information on open positions, click here.

