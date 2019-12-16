SPOKANE, Wash. — Union members are preparing to count votes on Monday in an agreement that could end the Silver Valley’s longest mine-related labor strike

Hecla Mining Company, which operates the Lucky Friday silver mine in Mullan, Idaho, announced in November that that negotiating committees between the company and the miners’ union had reached a tentative agreement to end the strike.

The agreement then headed to the roughly 250 members of the United Steel Workers 5114 Union, which is headquartered in Mullan.

USW 5114 posted an update about negotiations on its Facebook page on Sunday.

“The votes for the latest proposal will be counted tomorrow, December 16th, beginning at 3 pm. Anyone having questions, concerns, or suspicions about the counting process is welcome to come and observe. USW Local 338 union hall, Spokane, Washington,” the post reads.

RELATED: Lucky Friday work agreement awaits union approval to end yearslong strike

The miners voted to strike in 2017 following an impasse between the union and Hecla over contract negotiations. At the time, USW 5114 accused Hecla of proposing unfair labor practices.

Notably, miners took issue with proposed changes to work schedules, benefits and other factors, including a bidding system that allowed senior miners to pick work teams and bid on work assignments. Hecla at the time had said that the changes were necessary to keep Lucky Friday profitable and that the bid system was outdated.

Hecla said in November that both sides have since reached a treaty on several issues.

Luke Russell, Hecla's vice-president for external affairs, said the tentative agreement would see Lucky Friday adopt a "progression system" regarding work assignments. Under the system, the company would be able to assign where and with whom miners work, Russell said. Miners would then build wages as they obtain skillsets.

If the agreement is ratified, returning Lucky Friday to full production could take up to one year.

Hecla reported at the end of 2018 at the strike had cost the company $14.6 million.

Since then, though, Lucky Friday has since seen some increased production since the miners first went on strike. Salaried workers and a change in production mode were responsible for the increases, Russell said.

RELATED: Lucky Friday miners still on strike two years later

RELATED: Striking Lucky Friday miners receive financial help from national union group