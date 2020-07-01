COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After two years, the ongoing strike between Hecla mining company and Lucky Friday mine has ended.

According to a post on the United Steelworkers Local 5114 union's Facebook the proposal was accepted by a vote of 86 to 78, putting an end to the strike.

Hecla Mining Company, operates the Lucky Friday silver mine in Mullan, Idaho.

Miners first voted to strike in 2017 after accusing Hecla Mining company of proposing unfair labor practices.

In December 2019, a vote failed to end the strike by just nine votes.

The union also posted to their Facebook page asking for volunteers on Tuesday, January 7 to help take down picket tent and signs.

Hecla aims to return the mine to full production by the end of next year.

The mine is currently operating on a limited basis.

