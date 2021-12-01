$1 million Powerball prize still unclaimed in Washington state

Check your lottery tickets! There are 23 prizes totaling $2,115,000 still unclaimed and expiring soon in Washington state.

Editor's note: The above video about $1 billion in lottery prizes originally aired January 12, 2021.

Washington’s Lottery is asking everyone who bought Hit 5 tickets in Mountlake Terrace to double-check them since a $795,000 prize set to expire on Dec. 8 is still unclaimed.

In a release Tuesday, the state lottery department said there is currently a total of 23 prizes totaling $2,115,000 that are still unclaimed and expiring in the coming months.

Among the unclaimed prizes is a $1 million Powerball jackpot.

As for the $795,000 prize expiring next week, the winning Hit 5 ticket was purchased at the Goodies Food on 212th Street in Mountlake Terrace, according to Washington’s Lottery.

The winner has until Washington's Lottery offices close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 to claim the prize.

The winning numbers for the Hit 5 jackpot were 22, 27, 28, 31 and 40. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot were 08, 30, 48, 57, 64 and 09.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. For scratch tickets, winners have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize.

Any unclaimed funds go into a reserve account and are given to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account to support education throughout the state.

To claim a prize, head to a Washington’s Lottery regional office, which are in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane and Yakima. Those who cannot travel should mail their winning tickets to one of the office locations to claim their prize.

Winners with tickets worth at least $100,000 should call the nearest regional office to schedule an appointment and make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Information for each regional office can be found on Washington's Lottery website.