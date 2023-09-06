Tyler Childers announces "Mule Pull '24 Tour" is coming to the Gorge next summer

Reaching audiences through his deep country and rustic music, Childers has already sold out the first leg of his tour before announcing new dates on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tyler Childers, a Grammy-nominated artist, announced his "Mule Pull '24 Tour" will be playing at the Gorge Ampitheatre on Aug. 23, 2024.

Reaching audiences through his deep country and rustic music, Childers has already sold out the first leg of his tour before announcing new dates on Wednesday.

"Rustin' in The Rain," Childer's newest album, is said to, "...have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field—without the aid of radio,”according to the New York Times.

The album debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart and was a career-high sales record for the artist himself.

Fans are asked to register before tour tickets go on sale. Pre-sale is open until Sunday, Oct. 8 and more information can be found here. Fans will be selected at random and receive a code that grants them pre-sale access starting Wednesday, Oct. 11. General tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

