SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two people are in the hospital after an apartment fire late Friday night.

The extent of the two tenants' injuries is unknown at this time, officials said.

On Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m., crews from the Spokane Fire Department were dispatched to a fire in an apartment building located at 1203 W. 5th Ave. Initial calls were from neighbors down the street who said they could see flames coming from the window of one of the rooms, officials said.

Officials said first arriving crews reported fire coming from a unit on the third floor.

Firefighters’ initial efforts focused on ensuring all occupants were out of the building and confining the fire to the room of origin. The building's construction also helped keep the fire from spreading.

The Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

