Live updates: Back the Blue rally outside Seattle City Hall met with counterprotests

Two protests are being held simultaneously in downtown Seattle this Sunday-- one supporting law enforcement and the others protesting against police brutality.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: Some live video above may contain profanity or explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Two protests are being held simultaneously in downtown Seattle this Sunday-- one supporting law enforcement and the others protesting against police brutality.

Protests have been happening in Seattle and across the country since May, when George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Since then, there has been a national rallying cry to defund police departments by at least 50%.

However, not everyone is in support of defunding police. A large crowd of pro-law enforcement demonstrators came out to Seattle to show their support.

The Seattle City Council will meet on Monday to discuss further budget changes. A vote on police budgets is expected.

12:30 p.m.

A pro-police 'Back the Blue' rally is being held outside city hall in downtown Seattle.

Individuals are seen waving American flags and have signs that say "Back SPD" and "Stop Defunding."

The group is behind a metal barricade on 4th Avenue.

Back the Blue supporters were being met with counter-protesters across the street.

Police are separating the counter-protesters with bikes.

There is a chorus of "Black Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" trying to drown out the opposite chant.

Demonstrations have closed all northbound lanes on 4th Avenue to traffic from James and Cherry Streets.