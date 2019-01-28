SPOKANE, Wash. — Two police officers are stationed at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane on Wednesday, along with the school's regular resource officer, following threats made online over the weekend.

Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington said 109 students were absent on Wednesday, which he added is better attendance than an average Wednesday.

Spokane police and the FBI are investigating threats made against Lewis and Clark High School by an Instagram account on Sunday.

The school has not revealed the nature of the threats.

This is the third threat that has been made to the school since May 2018. In May, Spokane police said detectives obtained a confession from a student regarding his involvement in threats made over the internet.

In November, Spokane police called another investigation into a social media threat directed at LCHS "a top priority." Uniformed police officers were watching entrances and roaming the campus at that time, along with several SPS resource officers.

The police presence at Lewis and Clark started on Tuesday, following a regularly scheduled day off Monday. But many students didn't show up for class.

Lewis and Clark saw 222 students absent from classes on Tuesday.

The absences are above average, according to Coddington.

"[It's a] little above normal, which is more in the mid to high hundreds, especially after a four-day weekend for students," Coddington said.

Lewis and Clark has about 1,800 students enrolled at the school.

Coddington said police were made aware of the threats late Sunday night.

SPS sent out a message to parents saying there would be a heightened police and campus resource officer presence starting Tuesday, Coddington said.

According to Coddington, SPS will evaluate the situation each day this week to determine if the heightened presence is still needed.

The threats come on the heels of other social media threats at Lewis and Clark other Spokane-area high schools, including Ferris and Shadle Park.

